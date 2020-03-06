Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Panel Built Range Towers Offer a Convenient and Prefab Tower Solution

March 6, 2020
As a modular construction provider specializing in both modular buildings and bolt-together steel platforms, prefabricated tower systems came naturally to Panel Built, Inc. Working with a variety of entities, primarily military and government related, Panel Built has provided a variety of different prefab tower systems for a number of different applications. In the terms of military needs, Panel Built frequently works to design, engineer, manufacture, and install a number of custom range towers. These structures provide a ‘bird’s eye view’ for military officers on gun and bomb ranges. With vantage points reaching over a hundred feet in the air, the officers looking out over the tower have a clear line of site of everything going on below.

One of the many benefits Panel Built provides with their range towers is their willingness to build 100% to customer specification. Although prefabricated, Panel Built does not offer ‘cookie cutter’ tower systems. Along with custom sizes and heights, Panel Built can fully modify the cab atop the tower as well to integrate different security products and materials. One of these is the ability to make the cabin fully ballistic rated, capable of meeting all levels of NIJ and UL 752 bullet resistance ratings.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built prefabricated strucutres are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.

