Hytrol Promotes Caritney Lyons to Human Resources Manager in Fort Smith

June 15, 2023
FORT SMITH, Ark.—Hytrol is proud to announce the promotion of Caritney Lyons to Human Resources Manager for the company’s Fort Smith location. Lyons has been with Hytrol for nearly two years and brings over five years of experience in human resources and staffing/recruiting to her new role.
As HR Manager, Lyons will help continue to shape and structure the HR department in Fort Smith, ensuring effective communication and consistency. Her goal is developing a department where employees feel open and confident to approach HR for resources and support.
VP of Human Resources, Ed Mata said, “Caritney has exhibited a solid foundation being part of our Hytrol HR team, and we look forward to her continued contributions to the enterprise in her new role as HR Manager in Fort Smith.”
“In HR, each day brings new challenges and opportunities,” said Lyons. “I am excited to empower our current employees and showcase Hytrol as a great place to launch a successful career.”
Will Mangrum, Director of Fort Smith Operations expressed confidence in Lyons’ abilities adding, “It’s a privilege to have someone with such impressive skills and team focus as Caritney. I am excited to see her grow as a leader and help Hytrol continue to be a great place to work.”
Lyons, a graduate of the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She enjoys listening to Podcasts, crafting with her little sister, and taking the occasional weekend trip with her family.
About Hytrol:
Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.

