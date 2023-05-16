WARP Digitizes Traditional Hub and Spoke Freight Network with WARP Stations

Today WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, announced the official launch of their WARP Stations, technology-backed cross-docks that digitize the traditional hub and spoke freight network. By using technology to weave together carriers and cross-docks, WARP customers will have real-time access to where their freight is throughout the entire journey down to a piece-level, if desired.

Traditionally freight shippers have had to manually track where their freight is with phone calls and paper trails whenever it changes a truck or enters/exits a cross-dock facility. All cross docks in WARP’s network are provided with software available on both mobile and desktop devices accompanied by a zebra scanner & printer. In addition to real-time tracking of vehicles, WARP provides dynamic updates as freight is scanned into the facility, loaded onto a truck, and when the freight exits the facility for its destination.

For the first time, WARP is sharing how the process works:

Step 1: Once the route has been created digitally in the WARP system based on the shipper’s speed and price preferences, a label is printed for each pallet or piece.

(Optional) When the driver arrives to pick-up the freight they are geofenced into the pick-up location and cannot begin their route until each pallet or piece assigned to their route has been scanned.

Step 2: When the driver arrives at the WARP Station, the BOL is signed by both them and the cross-dock operator in WARP’s driver app, showing that the drop-off has been completed. Shippers also have access to the location of the truck at all times through WARP’s DirecTrack technology, so they can see via GPS when the truck has arrived.

Step 3: The WARP Station staff scan every pallet or piece from the freight shipment and WARP’s algorithm determines whether an updated shipping label is needed or if the pallet needs to be disassembled. It also gives staff the physical position of where the freight should be staged at the cross-dock based on the dock door it will be loaded out of.

Step 4: The next carrier in WARP’s network will arrive the same or next-day to pick up the pallets or pieces. The WARP Station staff will scan out each pallet or piece as it’s loaded onto the outbound vehicle and after the vehicle is loaded, both the driver and staff will sign the BOL.

Step 5: When the driver arrives at the next destination, they’ll sign another BOL that marks that the route has been completed. Shippers can also see the truck’s progress to the destination in real-time through WARP’s platform.

“In the past, shippers have shied away from cross docking because of the lack of visibility to see exactly what inventory has arrived or when it’s been loaded and exited the facility,” said Troy Lester, WARP CRO and Co-Founder. “WARP has built cross-docking technology that enables shippers to receive all of the benefits without the past frustrations. Our technology enables consolidation into the most dense routes which brings shippers the lowest rates with end-to-end visibility throughout the entire supply chain.”

Currently WARP’s cross dock technology for their WARP Station partners is free of cost and the added visibility for shippers is part of WARP’s all-in-one solution.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.