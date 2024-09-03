Hamilton Caster Appoints Andrew D. Stamp as Director of Sales

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co., a 117-year-old industry leader in heavy-duty industrial casters, proudly announces the enhancement of its legacy Super Endurance Caster (SEC) series, now rebranded as the Spinfinity® Super Endurance Caster (ZFSEC) series. In addition, Hamilton is introducing the all-new Spinfinity® Super Endurance Dual Caster (ZFSEC2) series, both of which feature a new heavy-duty 'V-Style' seal designed to elevate performance in the most demanding environments.

The Spinfinity® Super Endurance Caster (ZFSEC) series replaces Hamilton’s legacy SEC series, setting a new benchmark for kingpinless caster design in extra heavy-duty applications. Central to this upgrade is the heavy-duty 'V-Style' seal, which offers protection against dirt, debris, and moisture. This advanced sealing technology ensures consistent performance and extends the life of the caster, making it the ideal choice for environments where reliability is critical.

"With the introduction of the V-Style seal, the ZFSEC series is engineered to withstand the harshest conditions while providing zero-fix, 100% maintenance-free operation," said Mark Lippert, president of Hamilton Caster. "This enhancement allows our customers to minimize maintenance costs and downtime, further solidifying Hamilton’s reputation for durability and dependability."

The ZFSEC series retains the robust construction that Hamilton is known for, including a swivel top plate and inner raceway made from forged steel, providing superior strength for shock conditions. Sealed precision ball bearings are also now standard in all wheels, contributing to the maintenance-free performance of the series. Notably, the zerk fittings have been eliminated, as the new design makes them unnecessary.

Complementing the ZFSEC series, Hamilton introduces the all-new Spinfinity® Super Endurance Dual Wheel Caster (ZFSEC2) series. This dual wheel series is engineered for extra heavy-duty applications where stability, durability, and maintenance-free operation are paramount. Like its counterpart, the ZFSEC2 series leverages the new 'V-Style' seal, ensuring that each caster is fully protected against contaminants that could compromise performance.

Combined with sealed precision ball wheel bearings, this caster series ensures zero-fix, 100% maintenance-free performance. The dual-wheel configuration enhances stability and allows for a lower overall height, offering a perfect blend of strength and maneuverability.

Casters in both series are finished in a durable HAA polyester platinum powder coat and are available in a wide variety of wheel types, allowing for customization based on application needs. For complete wheel specs and product details check out the Spinfinity® Super Endurance Caster Landing Page and all-new Spinfinity® Super Endurance Dual Caster Landing Page.