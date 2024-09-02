New Horizon Releases Innovative Functionality for Optimizing Inbound Logistics Scheduling at DCs

ACTON, Massachusetts – September 3, 2024 – New Horizon Soft, LLC (https://www.newhorizon.ai), a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning software, announced today the release of a new version of its Buyers Workbench procurement planning software. The latest version includes the ability to optimally schedule inbound deliveries, taking into account distribution center (DC) receiving capacity, thus minimizing receiving bottlenecks and lowering inbound logistics costs. A research paper describing the innovative methodology and its deployment at an iconic $10B+ U.S. quick-service restaurant chain was recently published in the peer-reviewed academic journal, the International Journal of Operations Research and Information Systems.

Supply chain organizations typically plan purchase orders without regard to DC receiving capacity. This leads to bottlenecks on some days and underutilized staff on others. New Horizon’s methodology, called Master Purchasing Receipt Scheduling (MPRS), uses a novel algorithm to automatically and optimally schedule deliveries. The algorithm plans deliveries at the time of purchase order creation and results in a steady volume of deliveries and lower planning and logistics costs. While first deployed at a restaurant chain, the methodology is applicable to any manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, or foodservice company operating high-velocity DCs.

“With the increasing prevalence of high-velocity DCs, scheduling inbound deliveries can no longer be an afterthought,” said Chao-Ming Ying, Co-founder and CTO of New Horizon. “We developed the new MPRS functionality to address what had been a blind spot in many supply chains. Our customers are now taking advantage of this capability to streamline inbound logistics, increase receiving capacity utilization, and lower distribution costs.”

