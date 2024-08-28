Unlimited Service Group Launches New Repair and Maintenance Management Platform, USG Connect

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unlimited Service Group, a group of local foodservice equipment repair providers, today announced the launch of USG Connect, an innovative new repair and maintenance management platform designed to streamline and simplify the repair and maintenance of commercial kitchen equipment.

USG Connect provides commercial kitchens with a one-stop solution for hassle-free and scalable equipment service. The exclusive platform offers a user-friendly digital experience that allows restaurants, hospitals, hotels and more, to consolidate and manage their service requests into a single maintenance management system. No matter the size of the organization, USG Connect brings the power of 35+ trusted local service brands with more than 125 locations into a consistent service experience for our customers, ensuring seamless and effective management of all foodservice equipment service requests in one, easy-to-use online platform.

The platform empowers operators to effortlessly schedule and monitor foodservice equipment repairs and maintenance. Users can submit work orders for multiple locations at any time, free of charge, through USG Connect. The tool offers 24/7/365 access to detailed, real-time updates, allowing operators to stay informed about the status of their service requests. With robust, strategic insights, customers can understand exactly what is happening with their foodservice equipment, enabling smarter decisions that save time and money.

“Our team is excited to launch USG Connect, our latest innovation. We believe service is best done in your hometown and USG Connect allows restaurant owners and other commercial kitchen operators to manage their service needs across all our unique local brands,” said Kristen Nowak, President of Field Service of Unlimited Service Group. “Our goal with USG Connect is to transform the way commercial kitchens manage their equipment installations, repairs and maintenance. It’s more than just a service platform, it’s a commitment to operational excellence.”

USG Connect is powered by Unlimited Service Group, a community of over 35 local service companies with over 1,600 manufacturer-trained technicians across North America. For more information about USG Connect or to see if your company qualifies for the platform, visit www.unlimitedservice.com/usg-connect.

About Unlimited Service Group

Unlimited Service Group is a community of over 35 commercial foodservice equipment installation, repair and maintenance providers that believes service is done best in your hometown by local technicians and team members providing expert service with differentiated parts access and local stock. Unlimited Service Group looks to support its team members, customers and manufacturers by bringing the leading hometown brands into the group to facilitate best practice sharing, and to unite the group in areas that create real value for all. Wherever there is a problem with commercial foodservice or HVAC equipment, Unlimited Service Group is there to help.

For more information, visit https://www.unlimitedservice.com/.

