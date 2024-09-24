AML launches StrikerX mobile computer

Richland Hills, Texas, September 12, 2024. AML, a U.S-based manufacturer of barcode data collection products, announces the launch of its latest Android® product, the StrikerX mobile computer.

StrikerX is the evolution of its predecessor, the Striker, but comes equipped with the most powerful processing architecture available for devices in its class, the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor running Android 13 at 2.7 GHz. Building on the success of the Striker, the new StrikerX maintains the same lightweight and compact form factor but makes a quantum leap in processing power.

“As more and more companies are moving away from legacy TELNET based applications, and towards APK and web-based applications, the power required to efficiently access and process graphical apps increases exponentially,” AML President Mike Kearby said. “StrikerX can handle the most demanding tasks with power to spare. Add in the fact that StrikerX is equipped with a Wi-Fi® 6E radio, and it becomes the clear choice for those looking for mobile computers they can keep deployed for years to come.”

StrikerX comes with a host of built-in software utilities for rapid deployment and maximum operator efficiency. The mobile device can be configured with an array of options including different barcode scanners, keypads, with or without a handle, and an optional camera. StrikerX can also be paired with a variety of charging accessories.

For more information on AML's new mobile computer, StrikerX, contact an AML representative at 800-648-4452 or visit our website at:

https://www.amltd.com/Products/StrikerX/

About AML. AML is a manufacturer of barcode-centric data collection products. For more than 40 years, AML has been providing American-Made data collection products to a variety of companies and industries, with an emphasis on value and performance.

For more information, contact Natalie Smith, Marketing Manager. nsmith@amltd.com