Esteemed Executive Tom Leimkuhler Becomes Partner at CPC Consultants

COSTA MESA, Calif. (May 2, 2023) – CPC Consultants, LLC, a Southern California-based business that has optimized supply chain management for businesses for the past quarter century, has announced the addition of automotive industry veteran Tom Leimkuhler as partner alongside founder Charles Popick. Together, this duo brings more than 70 years of combined experience to shippers and transportation providers alike, with a proven track record at CPC Consultants that has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for many of the most renowned and trusted brands in the world.

“Tom is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable executives from the automotive industry, both car and powersports OEMs, and has mastered the multiple layers that comprise the supply chain functions of a business, both large and small,” said Popick, Principal, CPC Consultants. “In overseeing billion-dollar enterprises for decades, he immediately becomes an invaluable cornerstone of CPC Consultants and will be integral to our ability to broaden the service offerings and improve the bottom line of any company that relies on the global supply chain.”

Leimkuhler’s career began in 1981, when he quickly learned the ins and outs of sourcing, warehousing, distribution, transport, inventory, sales, and the many other elements that comprise supply chain management. After an initial stint as National Traffic Manager at Subaru of America, he joined Mazda during its ownership under Ford Motor Company, ascending to director of Mazda’s North American Operations. He soon took on the role of Vice President of Parts at Kia Motors America, which merged with Hyundai Motors America, and then became second-in-command at its parent company, Hyundai MOBIS, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Leimkuhler was the Executive Director, Parts & Accessories Operations, at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

“Working within the supply chain business has been my life’s work and I’ve learned everything there is to know about the intricacies of sourcing, shipping, storing, and selling products over the past 40-plus years,” said Leimkuhler. “I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m incredibly excited to join Charles in being a disruptor within the status quo and an advocate for our clients in trying to save them money. Thanks to first-hand experience, I’ve known CPC Consultants to be the best-kept-secret in supply chain management. Charles has earned the trust and respect of the biggest names in business and together I know we can expand and diversify our customer base even further.”

At the heart of CPC Consultants is its no-risk “Free Evaluation” assessment and guarantee. Thanks to his keen awareness of shipping rates, Popick has leveraged his wealth of experience, immense knowledge, disruptive methods, and unique business savvy as a logistics consultant to establish unparalleled relationships with the most prominent carriers in the world. His results are unmatched and translate into massive savings for his clients, often more than a million dollars annually, per company. Through its free assessment, any company can allow CPC Consultants to review their current supply chain financials at no cost, from which CPC will break down every detail and offer a proposal with a guaranteed savings amount. If CPC Consultants falls short of its guarantee, the entire engagement is free. There’s nothing to lose, but potentially millions to gain.

About CPC Consultants, LLC

Founded in 1998, CPC Consultants provides consulting expertise in supply chain management, warehouse management, shipping, and transportation. We optimize our client’s bottom line by leveraging industry best practices and providing customized solutions through our proven methodologies, extensive experience, and focus. CPC’s success is measured by our client’s success.

For over 25 years we have stood for integrity and only work to improve our client’s bottom line. We have gathered the tools and expertise to optimize our client’s supply chain efficiency on every engagement. We guarantee our performance and have built our reputation upon helping companies save hundreds of millions of dollars, in operations and more.