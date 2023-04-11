TransLoop Solidifies Presence with Larger Office in Fort Lauderdale.

The team’s expansion amongst the South will only continue to grow as the industry’s hunger grows within the region. This office will be integral to TransLoop’s hiring projections for 2023 with space for 40 new hires.

The recently renovated building at 101 NE 3rd Avenue overlooks downtown, with a view of the beach. Not to mention, a full-service café, conference facilities, 24/7 security, and integrated structured parking. TransLoop was brought the opportunity by Brian McDonnell, Bill Sheehy, and Thomas Haughton of CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services, and investment firm to make this dream location a reality.

“It’s always an exciting time when we open a new office space. Our goal is to keep expanding in our current markets, while tapping into new talent pools. Our location strategy also focuses on employee relocation interest. This allows our team to feel motivated and excited about internal growth and leadership opportunities, while providing them the mobility to pursue opportunities at any office within our company.” Nick Reasoner, Founder, and CEO of TransLoop said.

TransLoop stands out amongst competitors due to their tech-focused approach, their ethical team members, and their genuine long-lasting relationships amongst their loyal network. The hiring spree is currently taking place for all positions.

-Customer Sales Representatives (Mid-Market & Enterprise)

-Carrier Sales Representatives (Mid-Market & Enterprise)

-Operation Specialists and Account Growth Managers

If you’re looking for a fast track to build a career, you’re proud of, reach out today at https://transloop.io/careers/.

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a battle-tested, technology-driven logistics company built in collaboration with experienced team members from prominent companies all over the country. The team pairs cutting-edge technology, AI systems, and white-glove customer service to provide a one-of-a-kind logistics experience for their shippers and carriers. TransLoop’s forward-thinking and modern-tech approach helps provide its partners with a smarter way to transport goods.