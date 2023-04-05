AFS announces winners of company’s inaugural LTL Carrier of the Year award

SHREVEPORT, La. (April 5, 2023) – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces the winners of its inaugural LTL Carrier of the Year Award. AFS created this honor to acknowledge the national, super regional and regional LTL carriers that best exemplified outstanding performance and service during the previous year.

AFS took a two-pronged approach to determine the award recipients. The company used quantitative metrics like invoicing accuracy, number of freight claims and on-time performance to judge carriers, while also soliciting votes from clients and employees to gauge subjective considerations like ease of doing business and responsiveness to inquiries and issues. These award winners narrowly beat out other top-performing carriers in a highly competitive selection process:

• National - Old Dominion Freight Line

• Super regional - Southeastern Freight Lines

• Regional - Ward Transport & Logistics

“High-performing carriers are so important for the health of the market, and I want to extend our congratulations and thanks to not only this year’s winners, but our entire LTL carrier base,” says Kevin Day, President, LTL, AFS Logistics. “As 3PLs, shippers and carriers strive to make the most efficient use of available capacity, relationships that facilitate feedback and continuous improvement drive efficiency and savings for all parties. Awards like LTL carrier of the year recognition are an important part of that feedback loop.”

AFS conducts regular meetings with carriers throughout the year to not only advocate for customers and share performance updates, but to help support carrier initiatives to drive greater efficiency into their networks. For example, if carriers are looking to grow volumes within a close radius of their delivery facilities or pursue other targets for market share, AFS can find opportunities in its $1.2 billion of annual LTL spend to help carriers boost volumes of desirable cargo while helping shippers find optimal carrier solutions.

“The LTL market has evolved significantly in recent years, with carriers becoming more selective about the volumes they take on and who they work with,” says Day. “We’re all incentivized to flush out anything that costs carriers and shippers extra money and strains relationships, whether it’s invoice errors, missed pickups, delays or other inefficiencies. We’re proud to honor this year’s highest performers and we look forward to recognizing additional carriers in the years ahead.”

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.