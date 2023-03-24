Debunking the Top Industrial Lithium-ion Battery Misconceptions

Learn the 4 Most Common Myths About the Industrial Lithium-ion Battery

The global lithium-ion battery market size is projected to expand by over 18 percent between 2021 and 2030, compared to the projected 5 percent growth in the global lead-acid battery market size during that same time period. Lithium-ion batteries have multiple advantages that make them ideal for any operation. The battery's unique properties allow businesses to improve safety, efficiencies, and significantly improve ROI. Lithium-ion batteries have multiple benefits over their IC and lead acid counterparts, including faster re-charge times, opportunity charging, long cycle life, and full cloud data reporting (BSL GPRS+GPS). Li-ion batteries virtually eliminate hazardous off-gassing and spills, making them safer and more eco-friendly than their competitors. We have examined and debunked the top lithium battery myths below to simplify the decision-making process.

Myth 1: Battery-powered devices cannot withstand climate fluctuations

To some, the idea that a battery can withstand a range of environmental conditions is unfathomable. For those who work in cold storage, the low temperature freezer and refrigerator environment can put a lot of stress on lead-acid batteries, resulting in long charging times and frequent interruptions to daily operations. They needed a lithium solution that could withstand the low temperature factor, and lithium batteries have been proven to do this over the years, but it would be a mistake to underestimate that lithium batteries cannot be used at -25°.

Batteries are increasingly being developed to withstand harsh environmental elements, greatly increasing the durability and durability required for these conditions. While extreme heat and cold, as well as strong vibrations and exposure to moisture can damage a battery's charge, it doesn't prevent the battery from delivering optimal power performance.

Enhanced testing capabilities for batteries allow manufacturers to expose batteries to harsh environments to ensure they will deliver effective and efficient performance no matter the weather. Tested at temperatures from as low as --25°C to as high as 60°C, the range in which BSLBATT batteries can deliver robust, consistent performance has increased.

Myth 2: ALL Lithium-Ion Batteries Contain Cobalt

Many people shy away from investing in Lithium-ion because of the ethical and environmental costs of mining cobalt. While many Lithium-ion batteries in everyday tech use cobalt, the truth is that not all Lithium-ion batteries are made with cobalt. In fact, the LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery chemistry is quickly surpassing NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) in popularity and performance for industrial equipment.

LFP batteries are Lithium-Ion batteries that do not contain cobalt. Aside from not containing cobalt, LFP batteries are better for our environment due to the fact that they are much less toxic, with iron and phosphate being readily available. LFP is one of the safest and most reliable chemistry options out of all possible alternatives for lithium-ion batteries. This is why LFP batteries continue to grow as the preferred battery choice.

Myth 3: Industrial Lithium-ion Battery Tech is “Too New”

It is commonly assumed that lithium-ion technology is too new to be the superior choice over legacy internal combustion and lead acid batteries systems. In reality, Lithium-ion technology has come leaps and bounds from where it first started in 1991 and is continuously improving at a rapid pace. The last decade has seen industrial lithium-ion begin to take over due to its reliability, low maintenance, and long cycle life.

Today, lithium-ion batteries cost 97% less than they did when they first came to market and can now run for 8+ hours straight. When comparing lithium-ion batteries to their lead acid counterpart, for example, lithium-ion is already the more economical, eco-friendly, and efficient option for users to choose from.

Lithium-ion batteries bring new technology and capabilities that have not been seen in the market previously. Each year these batteries are on the market bring new developments such as improved lithium cell performance, BMS capabilities, and durability among others. Lithium-ion is already established as a better alternative, and continued improvement will prove lithium-ion batteries are the power source of choice for the future.

MYTH 4: Battery power is unreliable

As traditional fuel-powered machines are widely considered the norm, there is a tendency to dismiss battery power as it is an unknown. Concerns remain over the impact potential downtime can have on a business as they work out how to fix the issues that have occurred.

However, modern Li-ion batteries are designed to help the user should something go wrong. Built into the battery is a battery management system (BMS) that offers a wealth of data and insights surrounding battery health and performance that keep the battery, and in turn the equipment, functioning at its best. Being able to monitor this data helps to prevent downtime as users can constantly measure the state of the battery. The BMS serves as an onboard computer that monitors and measures information such as the pack’s temperature, charge/discharge currents and voltages of each cell bank.

As the BMS constantly monitors the battery health, it is a great tool for supporting users should something go wrong. The battery can communicate with you to identify the issue so you can get back to work as quickly as possible helping to reduce downtime. BSLBATT Li-ion batteries also feature internal contactors, which means when the equipment is off, the battery is off, helping to protect those doing maintenance to the battery.

https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/industrial-lithium-ion-battery-misconceptions.html