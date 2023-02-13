Realterm acquires parcel delivery facility in Crawley, United Kingdom

Amsterdam, Netherlands (February 13, 2023) – Realterm announces the continuing growth of its transportation logistics real estate platform in Europe with the acquisition of a 41,800-square-foot parcel delivery facility located on an 85,000-square-foot site in Manor Royal Business District, County Oak Way in Crawley, U.K. The parcel delivery facility services the South London market and is situated in immediate proximity to Gatwick Airport.

The property is currently fully leased to U.K. parcel and delivery service, Yodel, and processes approximately 15,000 parcels per day. It is well-positioned for parcel, air freight and food & beverage users, with last-mile commerce and parcel operations for DPD, DHL, UPS, FedEx and Royal Mail all located within the same complex.

“Transport, storage and parcel shipping are all fast-growing industries in this part of the United Kingdom, and it’s exactly the type of logistics market we look to invest in,” said Balazs Lados, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Realterm. “This property’s functionality, terrific location and upside potential are ideal, and it is a compelling addition to our European portfolio.”

Manor Royal Business District is strategically located within three miles of London’s Gatwick Airport, and neighboring tenants in the Crawley market include Boeing Flight Services, Virgin Atlantic and Wesco Aircraft. Crawley is just 40 miles from the center of London, with excellent public transit options including rail and bus service.

“Given the market’s strong tenant demand and connectivity to local highways as well as Gatwick airport, we feel confident in this facility’s long-term attractiveness,” said Jon Chalkley, Head of Investments and Business Development, Europe, Realterm. “Crawley’s competitiveness and supply constraints, as well as its vicinity to labor pools and end consumers ensure the property’s growth prospects for years to come.”

Highlights of the Manor Royal Business District site include:

 Building: 41,800 SF

 Property area: 85,000 SF

 On-site parking: 81 spaces / 20,500 SF

 Loading positions: 4

Realterm was represented in this transaction by BNP Paribas Real Estate and advised by Mayer Brown International and Hollis Global. The seller was represented by M1 Agency.

An image courtesy of iStock can be found here.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets across five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe.