Cargo Chief Adds Omnis TMS as Newest TMS Integration

Cargo Chief, a leading capacity and pricing platform, is enhancing its capabilities by integrating with OmnisTMS, a transportation management solution designed for today’s supply chain. This integration allows users to access Cargo Chief’s carrier network, real-time pricing engine, and digital freight matching without leaving Omnis TMS.

“We’re excited to be partnering with a rapidly emerging TMS provider like Omnis to give their clients an advantage in the marketplace,” said Russell Jones, CEO of Cargo Chief.

Cargo Chief’s mission is to provide comprehensive tech solutions to freight brokers to help them stay competitive, grow their business, and streamline their operations. With the OmnisTMS and Cargo Chief integration, users can experience a centralized location for sourcing capacity and instant visibility to market rates.

This integration comes at a time when the freight broker industry is more competitive than ever, yet the freight market itself is constricting and has been since Q4 2022. To provide brokers with a competitive edge to bid more accurately, OmnisTMS users will have access to real-time market rates powered by Cargo Chief.

“We are extremely excited to offer our customers the ability to receive both real-time pricing and capacity from one integration in partnering with Cargo Chief,” said Joseph Toe, CEO of OmnisTMS. “Through automation, we enable our customers to manage more loads per employee, and this partnership with Cargo Chief enhances this ability greatly.”

Inside OmnisTMS, users will have visibility into a low rate, medium rate, and high rate, plus the capability to determine Target Rate and Max Rate. This information is pulled every single time the load is refreshed, ensuring users will always have accurate and up-to-date information.

In addition to OmnisTMS’ rating engine powered by Cargo Chief, brokers will also find information on current offers, available trucks, top carriers, previous offers, and other matches.

To learn more about Cargo Chief’s integration with OmnisTMS, visit www.cargochief.com.

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief provides the most powerful truckload procurement platform, enabling logistics

companies to expand capacity, gain insights into real-time market rates, and automate

carrier outreach through digital freight matching. Built by freight brokers for freight brokers,

Cargo Chief's C4 platform offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight

market, enabling brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight

and scale at a profit. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit cargochief.com

About Omnis TMS

Omnis TMS is simplifying the way brokers use their TMS. Rather than an overwhelming user interface with too many fields and a poor user experience, OmnisTMS is a clean, functional system that maximizes productivity. They make it easy to set your own preferences and reduce the amount of work needed to perform repetitive processes. Plus, you can leverage their leading technology partners, including C4, and experience a TMS that keeps up with the rapidly changing supply chain industry. For more information about Omnis TMS, visit omnistms.com