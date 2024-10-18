CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Sensor-Less Monitoring: Cargo Insights, No Sensors Required

Our innovative technology uses AI to monitor shipping containers' internal temperature and humidity without needing costly sensors. By leveraging weather data, one can predict the risk of mold and corrosion (more generally, water damage) to cargo. The key benefits are i. cost-effectiveness: no need for expensive sensors, and ii. convenience: the ability to track shipments with our sensor-less API. The session will also introduce our shipment planning tool. With this tool, one can see the potential risk of damage on their chosen routes based on historical weather data. More details can be found on our website at www.hitachi.us/rd/solutions/Sensor-lessMonitoring.

Speaker

Arnab Chakrabarti Senior Manager, Hitachi America, Ltd.

Sponsored by