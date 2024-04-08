Transport Pro Announces Integration With CarrierOK to Help Reduce Freight Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nashville, TN, April 8, 2024 - Transport Pro, a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) announced today its official partnership with CarrierOK, a technology provider working to address weaknesses in the American logistics infrastructure.

With freight fraud up about 20 percent year-over-year, it’s now critical to leverage a carrier vetting solution to dodge bad actors. Using the latest FMCSA data and other verified data sources, the integration between Transport Pro and CarrkerOK provides real-time data prior to dispatch, and provides actionable insights to operations teams. The financial implications associated with double brokering and fraud are alarming, but when CarrierOK is layered onto Transport Pro, the tools help to mitigate the risk.

The CarrierOK/Transport Pro TMS integration offers:

-Comprehensive, easy-to-understand carrier profiles at your fingertips - The integration delivers real-time carrier information at the time of dispatch, so users can make educated, rapid decisions.

-Actionable Insights - From the Transport Pro TMS system, users can connect to the CarrierOK portal to see items such as equipment details, inspections, safety records, identification of connections between companies, shared equipment usage, address changes, and history of operations.

-Visibility into Industry Benchmarks - The CarrierOK data is continuously updated, and shares key metrics to dispatchers to reinforce the carrier vetting process. Further, the algorithms are shared openly with users, fostering trust and accountability.

“Our integration with CarrierOK gives a broker real-time access to a carrier scorecard right in their operations workflow,” says Kenneth Kloeppel, President & Founder, Transport Pro. “It doesn’t do any good to catch a bad carrier after the rate confirmation has been sent. Brokers should be using vetting tools baked into their TMS platform that give real-time insights at their fingertips, reducing freight fraud across their operation.”

The shared goal of this integration is to strengthen trust throughout the US freight industry, and to create a collaborative, forward-thinking environment for those who leverage the platforms. Embracing a “know your carrier” approach puts an emphasis on thorough carrier vetting processes to prevent illegal activities, such as theft and double brokering, and to significantly reduce claims. Companies must work together to drive a more secure and efficient supply chain ecosystem.

About CarrierOK:

CarrierOK delivers reliable, up-to-date safety and performance data on domestic freight businesses, offering insights for risk assessment and optimal carrier selection, reducing freight fraud risks and enhancing booking decisions.

About Transport Pro:

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting.

