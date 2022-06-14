Circle Logistics Partners with Transport Pro to Streamline Carrier-Shipper Load Capacity Matching

Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, announced it is streamlining processes for employees assisting customers with carrier capacity matching through the use of software integration with Transport Pro, a leading transportation management company.

This tech integration combines Transport Pro’s capacity management and ​​freight management system with Circle’s personalized freight and shipping solutions to build efficiency around freight pricing, booking and shipping. Together, both companies help shippers find available trucks to handle loads as quickly as possible through the use of active capacity matching.

“These active capacity matching tools and resources our employees are now able to use due to Transport Pro integration and resulting automation is cutting edge because it drives and simplifies the employee process,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “In addition to data insights that drive informed decision making regarding which in-network loads to assist our customers in booking, integration with Transport Pro minimizes unnecessary phone calls and rudimentary work for our employees.”

Transport Pro also provides integrations with platforms such as Truckstop.com, Trimble Transportation, FreightVerify, DAT and Trucker Tools, in addition to in-network matching. The Circle team will now access capacity for customers within the Transport Pro platform for improved capacity matching results.

“It’s a great opportunity for Transport Pro to help accelerate the growth of a booming company like Circle Logistics, because we know their team is pairing up with us to provide exceptional experiences for their growing customer base,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro. “This integration and the use of carrier capacity matching is a testimony of how Circle truly cares about providing their employees with the tools to help them complete their job more efficiently and effectively.”

To view Circle’s available positions, including some remote opportunities, visit https://circledelivers.com/careers.