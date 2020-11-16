Hubtek Announces Integration with LaneMaster to Improve the Freight Rating Process

Hubtek, a workforce optimization provider for the transportation industry, announces the integration of its robotic process automation (RPA) software technology, TABi, with LaneMaster, the industry’s first real-time full truckload (FTL) rating engine.

The new integration gives motor carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and freight forwarders real-time LaneMaster rate data to make better pricing decisions. The powerful combination of TABi automation and LaneMaster accuracy will assist Hubtek customers with quote requests, rate confirmations and load tenders to enhance margins on loads.

TABi is a virtual assistant with RPA “bots” that eliminate data entry and manual tasks by instantly recognizing, organizing and inputting data into systems from unstructured documents such as emails, spreadsheets and websites. The automation platform can be integrated with any transportation or enterprise management system without requiring the development of an API.

“The integration of Hubtek’s transportation-specific RPA technology with real-time rate data from LaneMaster offers transportation and logistics providers a unique market advantage. They can respond instantly to quote requests, improve rate negotiations by setting realistic pricing targets, and increase client and worker satisfaction by eliminating mundane tasks,” said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO of Hubtek.

LaneMaster was developed by Cargo Chief, a technology provider that enables 3PLs to more effectively and efficiently buy trucking capacity. The platform gathers true freight pricing data through a consortium of transportation management software (TMS) and technology providers.

The innovative consortium uses modern APIs to gather anonymous FTL rate data from thousands of daily transactions at the moment loads are booked. The rate data includes origins, destinations, mileages, trailer types, pick up dates and other pricing details. LaneMaster has a sophisticated data cleansing process and uses an exclusive Algorithm developed by experienced PhD data scientists ensures quality and consistency in FTL rating.

The TABi platform complements Hubtek’s workforce augmentation offering that fills back office, operations, sales and marketing, and IT positions with talent that it recruits, hires, trains and manages. The unique co-employment program provides cost-effective near-shore talent sourcing for companies in the transportation and logistics industry.

About Hubtek

Hubtek is a technology and talent firm that offers task automation, outsourced talent and effective training in the logistics industry. Its extensive experience solving complex business problems leads to highly effective growth strategies for success. Hubtek was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between TranStrategy Partners in the U.S. and a leading provider of logistics talent management in Colombia. For more information, visit http://www.gohubtek.com.