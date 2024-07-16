Ryder buys Florida fleet maintenance firm

Transportation and supply chain service provider Ryder System Inc. has agreed to acquire Pit Stop Fleet Service, a Florida firm that services commercial vehicles through the Southeast U.S.

According to Miami-based Ryder, the move will enable the expansion and further strengthening of its “Torque by Ryder” retail mobile maintenance business offering. Since launching in 2023 and adding the new acquisition, that business unit will have a workforce of about 200 technicians. They deliver support to customers across a range of vehicles including commercial trucks, trailers, delivery vans, refrigerated vehicles, construction and utility vehicles, passenger and shuttle buses, and emergency response vehicles.

Buying the firm will also expand Ryder’s geographic reach. Venice, Florida-based Pit Stop offers retail mobile commercial fleet maintenance, including battery, tire and transmission repairs, preventative maintenance, and breakdown assistance. The company covers fleets throughout nine states: Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

By adding that coverage, Ryder’s retail mobile maintenance services will be available in 140 markets in 20 states—Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia—with plans to further expand into additional states later this year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Ryder said the transaction, which is expected to close by August 1, is expected to add approximately $24 million in gross revenue to its Torque by Ryder business in 2025 and provide incremental growth to Ryder’s overall earnings.

To ensure a seamless experience for customers, Ryder said it will fully integrate Pit Stop employees, assets, and operations. Ron and Connie Perry, who co-founded Pit Stop in 1997, will help support the integration into Ryder.



