Eliminating Downtime: The JLC Robotics Transformation with CaPow's Power-In-Motion Technology

Explore how JLC Robotics overcame significant operational challenges with the innovative CaPow Genesis solution. In this detailed case study, we delve into how JLC Robotics, a leader in industrial automation distribution, faced issues with robot downtime, misalignment, and inefficient energy use in their Thouzer AGV fleet. By integrating CaPow's Power-In-Motion technology, JLC Robotics achieved a groundbreaking transformation.
Learn how CaPow's solution not only eliminated lengthy charging periods and operational interruptions but also provided a reliable, scalable, and safe power transfer system. This case study highlights the immediate impact on productivity, with JLC Robotics reporting up to 100% uptime and a significant reduction in both OPEX and CAPEX. Discover the benefits of a robot-agnostic system that supports continuous motion and adapts seamlessly to various industrial environments.
Read on to find out how JLC Robotics leveraged CaPow's technology to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and set a new standard for automation in the industry.
