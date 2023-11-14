Limble Announces Integration with Samsara to Improve Predictive Maintenance for Fleet Management Tea

Limble, the leading provider of modern computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), today announced an integration with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected OperationsTM Cloud, enabling customers to bring data from their IoT sensors into their CMMS. With this integration, customers across construction, transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, logistics and other industries can automate the creation of preventative maintenance tasks and streamline reporting.

Predictive maintenance is a continuous challenge for any company operating a fleet of vehicles. The American Trucking Associations and Fullbay found that 82% of fleets faced service disruptions, with 14% marking these disruptions as severe. The integration between Samsara and Limble empowers customers with a single, closed-loop system for all maintenance workflow needs. Specifically, this integration provides:

● Sensor-based task creation: Real-time sensor data automatically triggers preventive maintenance tasks, eliminating the need to manually check sensors to determine whether maintenance is required.

● Synced work orders: When a Samsara maintenance event is created, a new work order is automatically created in Limble. Similarly, closing a work order in Limble automatically closes the event in Samsara.

● Connected dashboards: Updates made in one system are reflected across both Limble and Samsara, reducing duplicate data entry, errors, and inconsistencies.

“Supply chain disruptions and chip shortages have further exacerbated the stress on fleets to ensure their trucks and equipment are in working order, yet few are empowering their maintenance teams with the proper technology to mitigate the impact of these issues,” said Scott Knudson, Head of Product Incubation at Limble. “The future of maintenance management is with connected systems, and Limble and Samara’s integration further highlights the commitment both organizations have to helping maintenance teams operate more efficiently.”

Limble’s integration with Samsara provides robust maintenance tracking and automation. Both companies understand that the future of maintenance operations relies on connected, automated systems and are committed to continuously innovating to keep pace with the evolving needs of their customers across various industries.