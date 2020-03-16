Transport Pro Launches Integration with SaferWatch™ and MyCarrierPackets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2020 — Transport Pro announced today that they have rolled out a new integration with SaferWatch™, a product of Truckstop.com, and MyCarrierPackets for broker customers. This new service allows users to validate, onboard, and dispatch new carriers quickly, and automate the carrier monitoring process.

Carrier compliance teams can now approve and add new carriers to their network in a matter of seconds by simply entering the carrier’s MC or DOT number in Transport Pro, reviewing the information that pulls into the TMS via SaferWatch, and clicking a button to add the profile to Transport Pro.

Once the carrier record has been added to the system, the carrier dispatcher will receive a branded company email that displays a link they can click to be redirected to MyCarrierPackets. On this site, the user can complete the process by signing the carrier contract and filling out the W9 form. As soon as the carrier finalizes the MyCarrierPackets process, Transport Pro will automatically download the signed carrier contract and W9, and save them to the carrier profile in Transport Pro. "This integration with Transport Pro enables us to help create a better way for our mutual customers to grow and prosper,” says Mark Draeb, General Manager, SaferWatch and PostEverywhere.

With the SaferWatch integration, Transport Pro will automatically monitor all active carriers on a daily basis, and search for carriers that fall out of compliance, whether it be loss of authority, loss of insurance, or even updates to insurance policies. Additionally, updated insurance certificates will be downloaded and saved to the carrier profile in Transport Pro. If a carrier does not meet qualifications based on settings in Transport Pro, the carrier will automatically be deactivated.

This exciting new integration offers a quick and efficient workflow to broker customers, eliminating the need to manually add and monitor carriers, and significantly reducing operational costs.

To learn more, or to schedule a demo, please contact a Transport Pro team member at 615-823-1937, or email info@transportpro.net.

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading transportation management software company providing Web-based technology to trucking companies, third party logistics and brokerages. Transport Pro’s innovative software streamlines daily business operations and offers a number of integrations to maximize workflow.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch, a product of Truckstop.com, is the transportation industry's leading technology for motor carrier information and risk management solutions.



About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.