Imperative Logistics Group acquires JAMCO

Texas-based JAMCO adds U.S.-Mexico cross-border expertise as nearshoring trend continues.

imperative jamco US mexico trade
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 09, 2024
The domestic and global freight forwarder Imperative Logistics Group has acquired JAMCO, a U.S.-Mexico cross-border and international logistics provider, the firms said today.

The move comes five months after Portland, Oregon-based Imperative rebranded from its previous name, Magnate Worldwide. And just two months before that, Magnate had acquired the Milwaukee-based logistics provider Quality Air Forwarding.

Its latest expansion adds both specialized U.S./Mexico cross-border and international trade compliance services. "JAMCO's capabilities align perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to providing comprehensive, highly specialized premium logistics solutions,” Imperative CEO Dante Fornari said in a release. “JAMCO will significantly enhance our service offering by adding highly differentiated and integrated cross-border trade and logistics services. We'll be better positioned to support existing customers who manufacture in Mexico while providing JAMCO clients with our expedited mission-critical shipping and global forwarding capabilities."

According to Imperative, that move is significant because Laredo, Texas-based JAMCO is well located to serve the growing nearshoring trend that saw Mexico become the largest trading partner of the United States in 2023, surpassing China with over $800 billion in trade value. Amid that growth, Laredo, Texas, has also solidified its role as the top U.S. port, measured by trade value, representing approximately 40% of all U.S.-Mexico trade flows.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

