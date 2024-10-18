CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Glass Box vs. Black Box: Lighting Up Your API and EDI Strategy

Too many B2B/EDI vendors try to sell you on "fast" onboarding of new trading partners when that should be considered table stakes for your integration strategy. The same vendors then leave customers in the dark regarding visibility, creating integration blind spots with zero data insights. When it comes to B2B integration, the finish line for supply chain organizations shouldn't be initial onboarding but rather how your platform allows you to proactively manage your ecosystem of trading partners with control and confidence post-implementation. Eric Falls, solutions architect, will show Cleo's approach to "glass-box" integration and why your team will have governance over any integration flow and the ability to make proactive business decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

Eric Falls Principal Solutions Architect, Cleo

