CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: AI Vision Revolution – The Future of Logistics Gate Automation and Yard Management
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Explore how vision-enabled AI is transforming logistics gate automation and yard management, offering solutions that extend far beyond traditional manual processes and RFID technology.

Join us to explore how vision-enabled AI is transforming logistics gate automation and yard management, offering solutions that extend far beyond traditional manual processes and RFID technology. AI-driven systems optimize gate operations by eliminating bottlenecks, enabling unmanned vehicle access, and seamlessly integrating with Yard Management Systems (YMS) to provide real-time operational visibility and drive efficiency. Learn how AI-powered solutions enhance security, enable real-time asset tracking, and ensure regulatory compliance, all while significantly reducing infrastructure and labor costs. This session will showcase how AI is setting a new industry standard in yard and gate management, driving unprecedented gains in operational control, scalability, and efficiency.

Anthony D'Amore Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, EAIGLE
David Shugan Vice President, Client Solutions, EAIGLE

Eaigle

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Glass Box vs. Black Box: Lighting Up Your API and EDI Strategy
When it comes to B2B integration, the finish line for supply chain organizations should be how your platform allows you to proactively manage your ecosystem of trading partners with control and confidence post-implementation.

Too many B2B/EDI vendors try to sell you on "fast" onboarding of new trading partners when that should be considered table stakes for your integration strategy. The same vendors then leave customers in the dark regarding visibility, creating integration blind spots with zero data insights. When it comes to B2B integration, the finish line for supply chain organizations shouldn't be initial onboarding but rather how your platform allows you to proactively manage your ecosystem of trading partners with control and confidence post-implementation. Eric Falls, solutions architect, will show Cleo's approach to "glass-box" integration and why your team will have governance over any integration flow and the ability to make proactive business decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

Eric Falls Principal Solutions Architect, Cleo

Cleo

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Sensor-Less Monitoring: Cargo Insights, No Sensors Required
With Hitachi's shipment planning tool, one can see the potential risk of damage on their chosen routes based on historical weather data.

Our innovative technology uses AI to monitor shipping containers' internal temperature and humidity without needing costly sensors. By leveraging weather data, one can predict the risk of mold and corrosion (more generally, water damage) to cargo. The key benefits are i. cost-effectiveness: no need for expensive sensors, and ii. convenience: the ability to track shipments with our sensor-less API. The session will also introduce our shipment planning tool. With this tool, one can see the potential risk of damage on their chosen routes based on historical weather data. More details can be found on our website at www.hitachi.us/rd/solutions/Sensor-lessMonitoring.

Arnab Chakrabarti Senior Manager, Hitachi America, Ltd.

Hitachi

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: The 3V's Business Innovation Award and Best Startup Presentations
These presentations showcase strategies for creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking, all aimed at transforming the supply chain landscape.

Art Mesher's 3Vs Framework—Visibility, Variability, and Velocity—teaches us to harness these critical elements for business success. In this session, finalists from the 3Vs Business Innovation Contest and the Best Overall Startup Contest present their innovative solutions. These presentations showcase their strategies for creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking, all aimed at transforming the supply chain landscape. This contest features each contestant presenting within a limited timeframe, hosted by Mesher himself and Rick Blasgen, former President and CEO of CSMCP. After thorough deliberation, the judges announce the winners.

Mark Baxa President & CEO of CSCMP
Rick Blasgen CSCMP Strategic Advisor, CSCMP | Moderator
Arthur Mesher Chief Executive Officer, CleanSL8 | Moderator
Corey Apirian Chief Executive Officer, Davinci Micro Fulfillment
Thomas Beil Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Perfect Planner LLC
Tom Moore Chief Executive Officer, ProvisionAi
Keith Moore Chief Executive Officer, AutoScheduler.AI
Bill Peterson Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.
Edmund Zagorin Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Arkestro

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: How a Leading CPG Company Uses AI to Avoid Wrong Decision Making
This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months.

After implementing S4, a leading CPG company faced challenges due to inaccurate master data, a complex supply chain, and an unstable organizational structure, leading to erroneous MRP buy plans and excess inventory. Despite efforts to revamp MRP processes and introduce new controls, the issues persisted, resulting in inefficiencies and late error detection. The company then adopted ZeroError.ai, which quickly began identifying critical errors and filtering out false positives in MRP messages. This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months. The pilot was then expanded to three additional manufacturing sites.

Oscar Diaz Senior Director Supply Chain Planning, Campari Group
Maria Marti CEO and Founder, ZeroError

ZeroError

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Last Mile Delivery – How Network-Enable TMS Improves Customer Experience by Transparency
The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily

Last-mile delivery is the most talked about topic for good reasons. The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily. True network-enabled technology can create a digital twin of your physical delivery network and provide transparent and real-time visibility for all and improve end customer experience. In this session, you will learn how the nuVizz SaaS Last Mile TMS platform helps shippers and carriers manage their last-mile delivery business, from order capture to capacity planning, route optimization, network management, delivery execution, customer communication, customer billing, and driver/carrier settlement.

Guru Rao CEO, nuVizz

nuVizz

