CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: AI Vision Revolution – The Future of Logistics Gate Automation and Yard Management

Join us to explore how vision-enabled AI is transforming logistics gate automation and yard management, offering solutions that extend far beyond traditional manual processes and RFID technology. AI-driven systems optimize gate operations by eliminating bottlenecks, enabling unmanned vehicle access, and seamlessly integrating with Yard Management Systems (YMS) to provide real-time operational visibility and drive efficiency. Learn how AI-powered solutions enhance security, enable real-time asset tracking, and ensure regulatory compliance, all while significantly reducing infrastructure and labor costs. This session will showcase how AI is setting a new industry standard in yard and gate management, driving unprecedented gains in operational control, scalability, and efficiency.

Speakers

Anthony D'Amore Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, EAIGLE

David Shugan Vice President, Client Solutions, EAIGLE

