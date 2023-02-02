Realterm acquires cross-dock high flow through facility in Lieusaint, France

Annapolis, MD (February 2, 2023) – Realterm announces the growth of its transportation logistics real estate platform in Europe with the acquisition of Rue de Luxembourg (77), a 6,620-square-meter, cross-dock industrial facility located on a 26,070-square-meter site in Lieusaint, France. The high flow through (HFT®) property has 80 loading positions and is only 32 kilometers from the center of Paris.

Realterm plans to modernize and significantly upgrade the facility. Planned improvements include the installation of new single doors and levelers as well as sustainability features such as LED lighting and EV charging. The property also includes a stand-alone additional 5,360-square-meter site for parking.

“The French logistics market has seen incredibly low vacancy rates, particularly in Lieusaint, which is driving up rents,” said Balazs Lados, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Realterm. “Lieusaint is one of the best final mile markets on the continent and is expected to continue to grow, making this acquisition a notable addition to Realterm’s European portfolio.”

Rue du Luxembourg (77) is strategically located in the heart of the Sénart market, considered one of the dominant logistics hubs in the Ile-de-France region. The facility is conveniently positioned at the crossroads of France’s critical national highways and regional freeways within the PARISUD Business Park.

“A well-located facility such as this with a large number of doors will be appealing to both traditional palletized freight operators servicing Paris and last mile delivery operators,” said Hugues Tallandier, Investments, Southern Europe, Realterm. “Being at the gate of the greater Paris region provides a particular advantage for final mile operations. We are delighted to add this property in a world-class final mile market to our European portfolio.”

Highlights of [insert #] Rue du Luxembourg (77) include:

 Building: 6,620 sqm

 Property area: 26,070 sqm

 Additional parking: 5,360 sqm

 Loading positions: 80

Realterm was represented in this transaction by R&D Notaires for the notarial aspects and ETYO as a technical and environmental advisor. The deal was brokered by EOL.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets across five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe.

Contact: Sophia Stuart

Tel: (410) 216-6134

Email: sstuart@realterm.com