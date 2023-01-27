EZ Web Enterprises Advances Digital Transformation in Business Operations

EZ Web Enterprises, a leading cloud-based asset management software provider, announced today that it has launched a strategic consolidation of its product offerings and renamed the company EZO. The name change reflects the organization’s mission to provide operations teams with streamlined, easy-to-use, and powerful solutions for tracking and managing assets in almost any imaginable workflow.

EZO will provide customers with a SaaS solution, used to control and maintain operational assets and equipment in order to optimize the quality and utilization of assets throughout their lifecycle, increase productive uptime, and reduce operational costs. From physical business assets to IT hardware and software, since 2011 EZO has been at the forefront of helping companies streamline operations with its comprehensive solutions.

In addition to the company’s new name, EZO also launched today its innovative equipment maintenance solution, EZO CMMS (computerized maintenance management system), an asset-first operations solution that seeks to go beyond simple work order management by providing intuitive workflows which support the end-to-end management of all team activity involved in asset maintenance. The system makes both assets and work schedules easily accessible and manageable by maintenance supervisors from a single location. It also helps teams resolve issues before they happen, supporting preventative measures to maintain equipment for stable, continuous operations -- ensuring audit readiness and compliance, warranty tracking, and a focus on preempting issues that can be disruptive to business.

According to Global Market Insights, the Enterprise Asset Management market in 2022 was a $4B industry and is poised to grow by 9% in the next 10 years. Industry growth is being driven by the rising usage of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and platforms for managing enterprise assets, an increase in migrating from legacy systems to cloud-based SaaS-based platforms, and an increase in mobility usage among end-users.

“Our priority has always been to help operations leaders align asset management processes with the strategic goals of their respective organizations. And further, our solutions offer a solid foundation for data-driven decision-making that can both improve processes and help drive transformation methodologies across an entire organization,” said Syed Ali, Chief Executive Officer, EZO. “Today marks a major milestone for our company and we could not be more excited about our new name and innovative CMMS product launch. The brand EZO is derived from the name of the company’s flagship product, EZOfficeInventory, our award-winning physical asset tracking software system. We are proud of the last decade of work and can’t wait to take the asset management industry to another level with the addition of new solutions.”

By consolidating its innovative asset management solutions, EZO’s products will continue to help thousands of organizations around the globe streamline operations in many key areas, including physical asset management with EZOfficeInventory, IT asset management with AssetSonar, rental business management with EZRentOut, and now equipment and maintenance management with EZO CMMS.

With comprehensive team management and communications integrated into asset and work order management, EZO CMMS will help ensure peak uptime, equipment longevity, as well as productivity of both the maintenance team and all equipment users in facilities and manufacturing. It is a groundbreaking solution to streamline repairs and preventive maintenance for organizations in education, property management, public works, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and more.

“Business assets are foundational to the strategic success of virtually every organization on the planet, from schools to software companies, from law firms to manufacturing and everything in between. We are proud to continue our leadership in applying the science of asset management to so many different impactful areas of successful operations and business management. Our rebrand serves to strengthen our voice and help us refocus attention on the unlimited potential that is locked away in an organization’s assets and how operational alignment is not only a key risk and cost limiter but also a powerful growth driver,” added Ali.

About EZO

EZO was founded in 2011 with a mission to build easy-to-use yet powerful cloud-based operations solutions for organizations worldwide. Our team is passionate about delivering consistently amazing user experiences with best-in-class functionality and enterprise scalability. EZO’s products help thousands of organizations around the globe streamline operations in many key areas, including physical asset management with EZOfficeInventory, IT asset management with AssetSonar, equipment maintenance management with EZO CMMS and rental business management with EZRentOut. For more information, visit ezo.io.