ORBIS Announces Leadership Changes

NEENAH, Wis. – Jan. 26, 2023 – ORBIS® Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31, 2023.

Bill Ash joined ORBIS in 2003, was named vice president of finance in 2004 and assumed the role of president in 2009. Under his leadership as president, ORBIS delivered unprecedented growth while establishing a very high standard of commitment to employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

“It was a privilege to have served ORBIS,” Ash said. “I worked with incredible employees, customers and community members, and am confident in ORBIS’ continued success and growth under Norm’s leadership and vision.”

“Bill continuously demonstrated Menasha Corporation’s values in action and an ability to ‘get things done,’” said Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation. “We thank Bill for his outstanding leadership and contributions that have positioned ORBIS as the industry-leading reusable packaging company.”

Incoming President Norm Kukuk started his career with ORBIS in 1998 as an associate product manager. In 2009, following numerous promotions within ORBIS’ product management group, Norm was appointed vice president of marketing and product management. In 2018, Norm was named to the newly created position of vice president and general manager of the ORBIS Custom Business Unit. In 2020, Norm assumed the role of executive vice president of sales and in 2022 added marketing and product management to his responsibilities.

“I’m exceptionally honored to be named president of ORBIS,” Kukuk said. “Our people and our products make a real impact on our customers’ supply chains. There is no better time for sustainable, reusable packaging in this ever-evolving circular economy. It’s my privilege to serve as a steward of this brand.”

“We welcome Norm Kukuk into his new role,“ Kotek said. “Norm’s proven track record of success and tremendous knowledge of ORBIS’ products and customers make him ideally suited to lead the ORBIS business. I’m very excited about ORBIS’ future.”

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Comprised of two companies—Menasha Packaging Company and ORBIS Corporation—Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, industrial/automotive, health and beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and electronics companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 7,000 employees in 100 facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit menashacorporation.com.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.