DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES GALLIPOLIS SERVICE CENTER TO BRAND NEW FACILITY

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, relocates their Gallipolis location to a brand-new facility.

This state-of-the-art Service Center is conveniently located off I-35, 11 miles west of the previously rented space. The new 14,460 sq. ft. building sits on eight acres and includes 24 doors and on-site fueling. With this growth, Dayton Freight is excited to handle more capacity and efficiently assist their customers in southeast Ohio.

Gallipolis Service Center Manager Chris Massie said, “This move will do wonders for our team! There is a lot of excitement as we head out of the rented facility to the brand-new Dayton Freight building. We’re looking forward to providing the same great service to our customers and continuing our growth and success in the area!”

Gallipolis Service Center

1738 Kerr Rd.

Bidwell OH 45614

P: 740.578.4056

TF: 855.210.3488

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by nearly 6,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

