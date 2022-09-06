Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Charles H. Hodges & Son

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, Maryland’s oldest and most reputable loading dock specialist. A single-source provider for the design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment, Charles H. Hodges & Son has been a partner to both commercial and industrial customers for more than four generations. The company serves businesses across Maryland, DC, and Northern Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a critical market. The team at Hodges serves a well-established customer base and their industry expertise directly aligns with our mission of improving safety and efficiency at the loading dock,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.

A legendary name in the dock and door industry, Hodges installed the first dock leveler on the East Coast in Baltimore in 1954. Today the team is an established leader in this top 30 industrial property market and a top performing distributor for a variety of key product suppliers.

“For more than four generations we have focused on providing customers with the best professional sales, service and installations possible for their loading dock needs. Whether it’s a Fortune 500 company or a family business, we are equipped to meet the full breadth of our customers’ needs—especially now as Miner expands our capabilities and national reach,” said Charles H. Hodges & Son’s President, Jamie Hodges.



For additional information about Miner and Charles H. Hodges & Son visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.



About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, is the facility expert for docks and doors, improving safety and uptime while lowering costs for some of the largest industrial facilities and Fortune 500-class companies in North America. Our suite of proactive MinerCare services makes for smarter, safer loading docks with data-driven solutions. From real-time electronic evidence to equipment monitoring to asset management and expert installations, our mission is to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. Our service footprint includes the largest network of best in class service professionals nationwide delivering superior speed, consistency and results 24/7/365. Learn more at https://www.minercorp.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors and many critical facility maintenance trades. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.