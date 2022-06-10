Gebhardt Intralogistics Chooses S&H Systems as First North American Partner

“We look forward to jointly offering state-of-the-art warehouse automation technology, including shuttle solutions, mini-loads, and crossbelt sorter technology to ecommerce, distribution and warehouse customers,” said Klaus-Dieter Wurm, President & CEO of Gebhardt USA.

Mr. Wurm continues, “We chose S&H Systems because of their thoughtful approach, best-of-breed product selection, long-term commitment to customers, and because they are a recognized systems integrator of next-generation fulfillment and distribution center solutions.”

“S&H Systems is proud to partner with Gebhardt Intralogistics in our mission to provide flexible, modular and scalable solutions like the Cheetah Neo and Heavy Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems,” adds Jeff Roberts, Chief Revenue Officer at S&H Systems. “As part of our commitment to our clients’ success, this relationship allows us to offer additional flexible and modular solutions, giving our clients options in an ever-changing customer driven environment.”