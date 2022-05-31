FourKites Recognized by Manhattan Associates for Transportation Technology

Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites today announced it has been named as the winner of the Transportation Tech Partner of the Year award by Manhattan Associates. The award was presented at Momentum 2022, Manhattan Associates’ annual event, held on May 23-25 in Florida.

With the expansion of global trade and the evolution of omnichannel retail, supply chains have become increasingly complicated. At Momentum 2022, Manhattan Associates partners were recognized for their exceptional work in providing top-quality solutions and services that address complex business challenges and continuously drive success, value and return on investment for our customers.

FourKites has been a Manhattan Associates partner for six years. Together, the companies offer integrated solutions for real-time supply chain visibility across every mode, including FourKites’ AI-powered Dynamic ETA® capabilities and temperature tracking. With the most accurate predictive estimated times of arrival in the market — up to 6x more accurate than alternatives — supply chain partners can optimize downstream planning, reduce the time and expense of manual track-and-trace efforts, and increase customer satisfaction.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Manhattan Associates for our ability to address the complex global supply chain needs of Fortune 500 customers,” said Nimesh Patel, FourKites Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “Co-innovation is part of FourKites’ DNA, and that extends beyond our customers to our partners. In today’s environment, it’s imperative to have an ecosystem approach to help companies build resilient supply chains.”



Commenting on the award win, Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Alliances at Manhattan Associates, said, “Manhattan Associates is committed to developing, supporting and recognizing innovations that build a smooth supply chain and improve the end consumer experience. We are conscious of the value-add of our robust partner network and are proud of the innovative and efficient solutions developed by them to make our customers continue seamlessly on their business journey.”

In addition to its network of technology partners, Manhattan Associates is supported by a global network of consulting and service partners, and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in supply chain.

FourKites is the #1 global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 200 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.