ALAN Opens Nominations For 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Awards

Lakeland, Fla. – The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has officially opened nominations for its sixth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards, and it’s asking for your help in identifying some of this year’s most deserving honorees.

“Many humanitarian efforts couldn’t happen or happen as well without the generosity of the commercial supply chain community,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “These awards were created to shine a light on that generosity and to honor our industry’s most selfless companies and individuals. We clearly know who some of them are because we’ve worked hand-in-hand with them to help provide disaster relief. However there are many others that we won’t be aware of – and able to honor – unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

Nominations (including self-nominations) can be made via ALAN’s web site (https://www.alanaid.org/humanitarian-awards-nomination/) between now and June 30th. Winners will be announced this fall.

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards are open to any logistics professional, academic, organization or department. They are awarded in four key categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

· Outstanding Contribution To Humanitarian Logistics

· Employee Engagement

· Research And Academic Contributions

· And Lifetime Achievement

For a full list of rules and nomination criteria visit https://www.alanaid.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ALAN-Award-Nomination-Information-2022.pdf.

Established in 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain profession has to offer by assuring that aid and comfort are rapidly delivered to communities in crisis. Previous winners have included CEVA Logistics, Palmer Logistics, Core-Mark International, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, American Trucking Associations, Tucker Company Worldwide, Truckstop.com, Dr. José Holguín-Veras, Dr. Hossein Zarei, and the students on ALAN’s intern teams from the W.P. Carrey School of Business at Arizona State University, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the University of Wisconsin Madison.

###

Founded in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, ALAN is a philanthropic, industry-wide organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events. It does this by bringing the expertise and resources of the logistics industry together with humanitarian organizations so that help can arrive sooner, and each relief dollar can be maximized. Over the years it has coordinated compassionate supply chain services for numerous disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, health crises and floods. To learn more visit http://www.alanaid.org.