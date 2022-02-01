Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWARD BURGER, SITE SUPERVISOR

February 1, 2022
Edward joins KPI with 20+ years of installation and field supervisory experience in conveyor systems. His most recent role was as Field Supervisor for Conveyor Services Inc. in Kentucky where he led teams in the installation of conveyor systems.

Edward has training in a variety of online seminars related to the conveyor installation field. He is also OSHA 30 Certified. Edward’s supervisory experience will aid KPI in maintaining efficient and safe project sites. KPI proudly welcomes Edward as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

