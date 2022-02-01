KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWARD BURGER, SITE SUPERVISOR

Edward joins KPI with 20+ years of installation and field supervisory experience in conveyor systems. His most recent role was as Field Supervisor for Conveyor Services Inc. in Kentucky where he led teams in the installation of conveyor systems.

Edward has training in a variety of online seminars related to the conveyor installation field. He is also OSHA 30 Certified. Edward’s supervisory experience will aid KPI in maintaining efficient and safe project sites. KPI proudly welcomes Edward as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.