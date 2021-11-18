Gebrüder Weiss Welcomes Rittal North America to its US Southeast Warehouse

Atlanta, GA, November 18, 2021 – Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder, welcomes Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, to its new US Southeast warehouse, just east of Atlanta in Conyers, Georgia. The industry leaders work together to shorten delivery times, expand service capabilities, and improve customer experience. Through collaboration with Gebrüder Weiss, Rittal expands its US footprint further for a more responsive enclosure delivery to integrators, OEMs, machine builders, panel builders, and data centers in the Southeast.

“Our team has experience and a solid reputation for creating custom solutions and understanding the details that go with warehousing and transporting sensitive technology for industrial markets as well as the IT industry,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “This is an exciting time in our relationship with Rittal as we work with them to expand into the Southeast,” McCullough added.

Gebrüder Weiss works with clients to outsource warehouse logistics and fulfillment processes while helping organizations increase flexibility and efficiency. The logistics experts also engage with clients to optimize operational processes through strategic warehouse locations. Working collaboratively, the two companies will strengthen Rittal’s offering to its customers in the Southeast.

“One of our goals is to improve our customer’s productivity and competitive edge. By collaborating with Gebrüder Weiss on a comprehensive strategy to move product to market at an even faster pace, we can better serve customers with our quality engineered products through more responsive delivery in the Southeast,” said Mike Freund, CEO at Rittal.

For more information on services provided by Gebrüder Weiss, visit www.gw-world.com or call 847.795.4300.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com