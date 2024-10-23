Rodent Reality Check: Myths, Risks & Prevention

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST

Rodents can infiltrate any facility, posing serious risks to health, safety and operations. While all businesses are vulnerable to rodents, the logistics industry faces even greater challenges due to the nature of their operations and the threat to their bottom line.

Join Orkin Entomologist, Ian Williams, for a free, educational webinar and live Q&A session where you'll learn about the factors that attract rodents to your facility, the potential dangers they pose and the myths surrounding rodent control. Ian will discuss best practices for rodent prevention, including proper product storage, transport and inspection protocols.

In this free, educational webinar, you will learn:

What attracts rodents to supply chains and facilities and best practices for preventing them

The health, safety, financial and operational threats posed by rodents – particularly for food facilities and transportation

Common rodent control myths and the realities behind them

What an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach is and why it matters

Ian Williams, BCE

Technical Services Manager

Orkin

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity

