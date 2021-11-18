Axle Payments & AscendTMS Partner To Get Freight Brokers Digital – And Funded

Tampa, Florida – November 18, 2021 – InMotion Global Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has added digital funding and payment tools, specific to freight brokers, from Axle Payments. As part of the agreement, Axle’s current and future customers all receive a full Premium subscription to AscendTMS at no cost at all, for a full year.

“AscendTMS is the most widely used TMS software in North America because we add the features and the integrated partners that our users ask us for,” said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “AscendTMS software runs the entire business operations of any carrier, freight broker or shipper, and so Axle’s customers can now directly access Axle’s full suite of funding and payment services from within the AscendTMS software itself. Our goal is to provide a real digital advantage to AscendTMS users with this Axle integration, which makes running any brokerage business easier and much more profitable. This joint offering between Axle and AscendTMS provides a digital solution for companies that wish to lower costs, increase profits and find better freight - and to do it all electronically at no cost.”

Shawn Vo, Axle’s CEO and founder, said; “Axle Payments was built to fully digitize a freight brokers entire funding and payment process, with a 90% plus reduction in labor hours or staff spent in that function. This partnership with AscendTMS gives any broker the number one rated digital TMS software for free, and the best fully digital funding and payment process from Axle Payments.”

Higham concluded, “To highlight the sheer power of this digital freight technology, Axle Payments added 146 brand new freight broker customers during our 90-day soft launch phase alone. The 41,036 companies that use AscendTMS today tell us these are the types of proven solutions they crave because all of them successfully drive down their internal costs and increase their profits. I’d call that a resounding success, and a sign of even greater successes to come with Axle Payments and with other forward thinking partners we’ll be announcing soon.”

You can learn more about the Axle Payments /AscendTMS offering HERE.



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Axle Payments

Axle is a venture-backed innovator in the freight finance sector. By combining decades of industry expertise with a next-generation technology platform, Axle is helping freight intermediaries modernize their operations and optimize their cash flows. Axle offers selective freight factoring services with no contracts and no hidden fees. Axle customers of all sizes use the payment platform whether they factor with us or not.