Ruan/Bobcat Partnership Earns Outstanding Disability Employer Award

Otsego, MN (October 29, 2021) – On October 20, during our country’s celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Ruan and our customer Bobcat proudly accepted an Outstanding Disability Employer Award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR). MOHR prioritizes recognizing inclusive employers and the important impact they have on the individuals with disabilities their members serve.

At the Ruan Consolidation and Distribution Center (RCDC) facility in Otsego, MN, Ruan and Bobcat partner with Rise, a non-profit organization that supports people with disabilities and other barriers by helping them find employment opportunities that fit their career objectives and skills.

Rise provides two groups of people with disabilities to work six hours a day at the RCDC, where Ruan, a premier provider of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, houses and distributes thousands of Bobcat parts and products. The two groups of Rise employees clean, stack, and sort reusable plastic totes in the warehouse before they are recirculated back to the plant. Rise nominated the Ruan/Bobcat partnership a MOHR 2021 Outstanding Disability Employer Award.

“Our Rise team members are the happiest, most fun people we have working in our facility,” said Dedicated Warehouse Leader Todd Peterson. “They do great work for us, are very self-sufficient, and take ownership of their processes. We are thankful we are able to partner with Bobcat and Rise to support these team members in overcoming barriers.”

Nancy Hoff with Rise said the organization appreciates the partnership as well. “Ruan and Bobcat are extremely deserving of this recognition,” she said. “Todd Peterson and his team fully respect, support, and value each and every Rise worker. We are lucky to work in a fun, happy environment each day. Rise could not do what we do without great partners like Ruan and Bobcat. They are so much more than a Rise partner—we happily call them friends.”

As part of our commitment to our valued Rise team members, Ruan and Bobcat will hold a food drive in November to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 170 Rise families. Moreover, our Ruan/Bobcat partnership has merited a nomination for Rise’s Community Partner of the Year award, and the winner will be honored in early November.

“Ruan is dedicated to providing an inclusive work environment where everyone’s differences, insights, and experiences are welcomed and appreciated across all levels of the organization,” said Eleke Ukpabi, Ruan’s Vice President of Solution Engineering and Data Strategy. “This award highlights our commitment to our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, but we know there are always opportunities to do more. We will continue to cultivate a workplace where we listen, educate, and empower our diverse team of transportation and logistics professionals.”

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services. Ruan uses our comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

###