Realterm and The Missner Group Announce Joint Venture

Realterm and The Missner Group today announced they have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop infill warehouse and distribution facilities in the greater Chicago region. Realterm is a leading global transportation-related asset management firm with significant expertise in the high flow-through logistics (HFT) sector. The Missner Group is a provider of comprehensive and integrated real estate development, property/asset management and construction services throughout the Midwest.

“We are always looking for strategic opportunities to expand and enhance our portfolio in growing markets where we already have a strong presence, and that offer access to transportation infrastructure, such as Chicago,” said Derek Fish, Vice President of Acquisitions, Realterm. “The Missner Group has more than 75 years of local experience, understands the region’s political landscape and has a tremendous track record of getting jobs done. Like Realterm, The Missner Group operates with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and an ability to navigate complicated, infill deals. The firm will be an excellent partner given its local knowledge and relationships, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to build our development pipeline.”

Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President and head of Realterm’s Central Region added, “The JV will develop industrial warehouse and distribution facilities that cater to last mile logistics distribution users which is a key market segment for Realterm throughout its portfolio. We already have four projects in the pipeline.”

"The JV with Realterm allows Missner to grow its industrial development business with a partner that has a long track record of success investing in transportation-focused industrial real estate. In addition, Realterm is like-minded in its development approach, making them an ideal partner for us," said Barry Missner, CEO, The Missner Group.

The JV today broke ground on its first 250,000-square-foot warehouse located at 4400 Homerlee Avenue, East Chicago, Ind. The new building will sit on 14.15 acres and is located less than a mile from I-90. It is also close to the I-80 and I-94 expressways providing easy access to downtown Chicago and both major Chicago airports — O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. The CSX railroad is adjacent to the facility for easy train access as well.

Renderings of the warehouse and photos from the groundbreaking event at 4400 Homerlee Avenue, East Chicago, Ind. can be found here.

Realterm and The Missner Group will also develop the following sites: 1032 W. 43rd Street Chicago, Ill.; 3900 S. Normal Avenue Chicago, Ill.; and 50 S. Fairbank Street, Addison, Ill.

About Realterm

Realterm is a transportation focused investment manager with a 30-year track record of executing real asset strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages in excess of $8 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

About The Missner Group

Established in 1945, The Missner Group is a privately held real estate development, construction, and asset management ﬁrm headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. The Missner Group specializes in a broad range of project types, from industrial and office buildings to healthcare, retail and specialty buildings. Now, in its third generation, the principals of the firm have spent their careers within real estate, facilitating numerous joint-venture partnerships. The Missner Group’s development focus are in the office and industrial sectors with emphasis on properties and developments located in areas considered inﬁll. The Missner Group’s target focus is to utilize supply-constrained inﬁll industrial properties in primary markets with high barriers to entry as the investment vehicle to reinvigorate dormant properties, bring value to the communities they serve, and deliver returns to its investors and partners.