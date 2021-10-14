Pacejet Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 -- Pacejet today announced it will be a Gold sponsor at SuiteWorld, Oracle NetSuite’s annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its tenth year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers, and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas as well as through an all-new online experience.

At SuiteWorld, Pacejet will partner with distributor TrakMotive to host a session on how businesses can enhance the shipping experience with technology. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Pacejet helps businesses reduce shipping labor costs by 80 percent, find 30 percent lower carrier rates, and leverage 65+ integrated carrier choices for parcel, less than truckload (LTL), and third-party logistics (3PL) services.

SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers, and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. SuiteWorld keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations, and adapt to changing market conditions.

At SuiteWorld, attendees will:

Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale

Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth, and operational excellence

Network with other NetSuite customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

Visit Pacejet at booth #224 in the SuiteWorld Expo at Caesars Forum.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry’s premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Pacejet

Pacejet Shipping Software offers Fully Connected Shipping with live carrier connections and smart ERP integration for midsize enterprises. Its flexible, scalable platform uses advanced cloud technologies to streamline processes across the entire shipping ecosystem, increasing shipping efficiencies, reducing time and costs, improving the customer experience, and creating a new competitive advantage. Pacejet solutions provide rapid return-on-investment and may be deployed incrementally as agile improvements over time.

For more information, please visit www.pacejet.com or call 877.722.3538.

