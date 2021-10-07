Powder Coated Orbital Wrappers Permit Semi-Outdoor Installation

Reading, PA: Orbital wrappers from packaging machinery manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa. (www.tabwrapper.com), feature 100% powder coated metal machine guarding that permits semi-outdoor installation without concern for rust, wear, or weathering due to exposure to the elements. Devised to promote long life with minimal maintenance, the powder coated TAB Wrapper Tornado is suitable for permanent placement at loading docks, truck bays, and other areas partially exposed to the weather, and also suits temporary outdoor installation. The portable orbital wrapping machines may be easily moved from outdoors to indoors in seconds.

Ideal for metal fabrication and finishing companies, and others stretch wrapping pallet loads for delivery, the TAB Wrapper Tornado uses powder coated metal parts that are designed, laser cut, and assembled in the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters. The pallet wrappers are delivered tested, inspected, and ready for operation with a full warranty. A choice of fully automated and semi-automated orbital wrappers is available.

