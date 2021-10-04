Equipment Depot Extends Coverage Area in Southern California

October 4, 2021

HOUSTON, TX -- Equipment Depot, America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental dealer group, has expanded the company’s sales and service area to four additional counties in Southern California – San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Inyo. With coverage in adjacent Los Angeles and Orange counties, Equipment Depot now offers businesses across the region full-service material handling and warehouse solutions that help improve productivity and maximize uptime.

Through its 50 nationwide locations, Equipment Depot provides a one-stop source for new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, rentals, automation and warehouse solutions to customers in a wide array of industries. The company’s extensive portfolio of leading equipment brands includes Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich® forklifts, SANY heavy forklifts and port equipment, Rocla automated guided vehicles, and more.

All products and services are backed by the company’s Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge, and the company has been building trust and creating partnerships with its customers for more than 80 years. Equipment Depot’s President and CEO David Turner stated, “With the ability to serve these four new counties, we look forward to forging new customer relationships and driving positive results for even more companies throughout Southern California.”

As part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries global family, Equipment Depot has the stability and infrastructure to offer long-term support to its customers, continuously evolving its products and services to meet changing industry demands. With a comprehensive solution set for material handling and warehouse operations, the company assembles a tailored mix of equipment, automated systems, and aftermarket service plans to address each customer’s unique challenges.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its coast-to-coast network of over 50 locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

Equipment Depot is a proud member of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions. For more information, visit www.eqdepot.com.

Contact: marketing@eqdepot.com | eqdepot.com