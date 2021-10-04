DB Schenker Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Global Logistics Award

Miami, October 4th, 2021 – DB Schenker, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Global Logistics award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes DB Schenker for demonstrating excellence in operational performance, innovation, and collaboration across Cisco’s Supply Chain, and providing collaborative solutions that enhance Cisco’s business strategies.

“The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future,” said Mike Coubrough, senior vice president, Global Manufacturing and Logistics, Cisco. “Our theme this year, ‘Together Toward Tomorrow’ highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise.”

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.