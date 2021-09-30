KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JARED MOORE, DIRECTOR OF FIELD SERVICES

Jared has 10+ years of experience in team management and project coordination. He most recently held the position of Project Manager for Scott Automation + Robotics where he was responsible for the review status of PM program implementation and development of standard project flow. Jared also worked as the Reliability Program Manager for ELS Daifuku where he oversaw the current inventories and program implementation for all safety and quality maintenance programs and processes.

Jared’s experience in project and program management will aid KPI in their client renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Jared to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.