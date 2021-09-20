Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JOHNATHAN HOLLOWAY, SITE SUPERVISOR

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JOHNATHAN HOLLOWAY, SITE SUPERVISOR
September 20, 2021
No Comments

Johnathan joins the KPI family with 8+ years’ experience in thorough documentation and project planning solutions. Johnathan is the business owner of Southern Land Woodworks, LLC, where he has gained considerable understanding of efficiency, budgets, production process development, and innovation.
He recently held the position of Police Officer for the Columbus Police Department, GA. Through his prior work experience, he has developed skills in conflict resolution, documentation, customer service, and solution development
Johnathan's strong leadership capability will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6845749927860162560
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing