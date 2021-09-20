KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JOHNATHAN HOLLOWAY, SITE SUPERVISOR

Johnathan joins the KPI family with 8+ years’ experience in thorough documentation and project planning solutions. Johnathan is the business owner of Southern Land Woodworks, LLC, where he has gained considerable understanding of efficiency, budgets, production process development, and innovation.

He recently held the position of Police Officer for the Columbus Police Department, GA. Through his prior work experience, he has developed skills in conflict resolution, documentation, customer service, and solution development

Johnathan's strong leadership capability will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects.