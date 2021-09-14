KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JULIE DIETSCH, CUSTOMER SUPPORT ANALYST

Julie joins the KPI team with experience in instructional design, teaching, management, and customer service. She most recently held the position of Clinical Coach for Trotwood-Madison Schools, where she collaborated with staff and district representatives to improve student outcomes. Julie is certified as a Full-Stack Java Developer from MAX Technical Training-Java Bootcamp, Cincinnati, OH. The certification includes knowledge of multiple coding languages, including Java, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as experience with frameworks, tools, and Java fundamentals.

Julie's experience in coding and customer service will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Julie to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.