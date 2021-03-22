PULSE Welcomes New Employee

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome Kristen Quinn to the company as an Industrial Engineer focused on the development of our engineering technology. Kristen joins the PULSE Integration family with extensive experience in material handling and engineering technology.

Kristen most recently served as a Senior Industrial Engineer for Ingram Micro where she was responsible for providing solutions and operation costs for new business opportunities and service offerings which realize over $1.3MM in financial savings in 2020. Kristen has also held additional positions including Industrial Engineer I & II for Ingram Micro as well as Industrial and Solutions Engineer for Geodis.

Kristen holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Kristen to the team as an integral asset for future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 50 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.