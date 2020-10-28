Casey Chung, PhD, joins S&H Systems as VP Strategic Planning & Logistics

Michael Holland, COO of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that Casey Chung, PhD, a transformative leader with expertise in a multitude of distribution and logistics sectors, has joined S&H Systems as VP Strategic Planning & Logistics.

Dr. Chung brings over 28 years of experience within the Supply Chain & Logistics business sector, as well as serving 4 years in the U.S. Army. Dr. Chung has led teams and companies across a wide array of industries in roles including: Operations Manager with Walmart Distribution; Plant Manager with Technicolor; Director Inventory Management with Cell Star; Director of Supply Chain Optimization and Analytics with Blockbuster Entertainment; Director of Distribution with the Gap; Vice President of Logistics with Caleres; Vice President of Distribution with Conns, and most recently Senior Director of Transportation and Logistics with Trico Manufacturing.

Dr. Chung utilizes his passion for optimization through advanced network modeling, continuous process improvement, demand planning, advanced analytics, and organization design. With an educational background that includes a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering, a Master of Business and Administration, a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management, and a PhD in Operations Management, Dr. Chung leverages his talents through a pragmatic application of relevant analytical rigor. Dr. Chung holds a patent for Supply Chain Modeling and Optimization and has attained advanced skills with Lean 6 Sigma practices, Advanced Logistic Analytics, Omni-Channel Business Integration, Mentoring and Coaching professionally, as well as volunteering through numerous civic organizations supporting youth programs.