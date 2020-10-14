Citylogin opens second last-mile distribution centre near Madrid

Located in San Fernando de Henares, the 7,500 sqm site employs close to 30 people, in addition to 40 drivers. From there, Citylogin will provide home delivery and assembly of furniture items and white goods in Madrid and its surroundings.

Citylogin is an urban logistics solution that combines proximity distribution centres and low emission vehicles running on electricity or natural gas. The service is available in ten cities (and an eleventh coming soon) in Spain: Madrid, Barcelona, Saragossa, Bilbao, Coruña, Ourense, Valladolid, Granada, Córdoba and Cadiz. It uses a dedicated fleet of about 300 vehicles in Spain.

In September 2020, the Madrid City Council awarded Citylogin the “Muévete Verde” (“green mobility”) award for its efforts in sustainable urban logistics.

Citylogin is also available in France, Italy and other European countries.

FM Logistic, headquartered in France, saw its revenues in Spain increase by 20 % in the last fiscal year ended March 2020.