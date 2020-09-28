Ramco Logistics helps an E-commerce provider run an automated warehouse

One of Ramco's customers, a large ecommerce logistics solutions provider in Atlanta, aimed to tackle peak season struggles, labor contingencies' and holiday delays using automated fulfillment warehouses and cutting-edge technology.

The goal was to build a robotic fulfillment center supported by an orchestration platform. Their vision included a seller portal for retailers to manage all their sales channels in one place, a proprietary Order Management System (OMS), and a library of readymade connectors to integrate with shopping carts, carriers, and marketplaces.

To realize this purpose, they needed a Warehouse Management System (WMS) that integrates & compliments their robotics solution's capabilities while seamlessly communicating with all the parties in the eco-system. Their needs were:

• Capacity to handle large stock-keeping unit (SKU), high volume and eaches picking fulfillment

• Readily integrated with the eco-system of shopping carts, order management systems, marketplaces, carriers, etc.

Ramco Logistics solution offered precisely what they were looking for - a Warehouse Management System exclusively designed for logistics business spanning distribution and e-commerce logistics. Ramco WMS comes bundled with a proprietary middleware platform that helps build a technology-agnostic framework and includes multiple file format supporting integrations.

The implementation of Ramco Logistics WMS was notable for:

• Seamless and tight integration between Ramco WMS and the robotics solution

• Standard and open APIs for integrations with carriers, order management systems and shopping carts

The key benefits reaped by them from Ramco WMS included:

• The primary objective of automation achieved in the areas of order management, order classification, order consolidation, put away and picking for non-robotics orders, package type selection, and carrier selection.

• Automated order streaming helped in superior Dock to Stock and Order to Dispatch time.

• Ramco WMS enhanced the movement of goods with optimized pick-path improving resource utilization and warehouse throughput.

• With Ramco's Optimal Package Type Selection, they could choose the right sized packages for the products, thereby lowering shipping cost. Optimal Carrier Selection reduced the shipping cost by allowing them to choose the best transportation available.

• High resource productivity was enabled by Ramco WMS mobile application.

• Streamlined inventory visibility upstream and downstream was attained through seamless integration.

These solutions helped lay down a firm foundation for a dark warehouse that is automated with robotics and requires little human interference.

The Customer

A fast-growing ecommerce logistics provider who has established an automated fulfillment warehouse that is designed for seamless scaling. Their capabilities span handling the backend, expanding sales channels, and optimizing fulfillment.

The Partner

Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated platform that provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions to 3PLs, Freight Forwarders, E-Commerce Logistics, and many others. Complete with Optimization, APIs, Chatbot, Mobility, and Analytics, Ramco Logistics Software provides solution infused with AI & ML.

Write to us at contact@ramco.com for all your WMS, TMS, and other Logistics software related queries.