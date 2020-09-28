Supply & Demand Chain Executive Announces First Women in Supply Chain Award

FORT LAUDERDALE (September 28, 2020) – Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, announced today it has named Katerina Jones, Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development at Fleet Advantage to its first-ever Women in the Supply Chain Awards.

The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Katerina has been instrumental in educating the supply chain on lifecycle strategies than can save organizations millions of dollars to their bottom line. In her role with Fleet Advantage, she has helped supply chain leaders to meet challenges by spearheading several groundbreaking reports that helped dozens of business executives better utilize the benefits of intelligence in the transportation sector.

Further, she has led and expanded Fleet Advantage’s gender diversity initiatives through her role by refining knowledge provided by female colleagues in a variety of specialties. She is seen as a leader and mentor for fellow women in the workplace, helping to grow other women in their professions. Katerina believes that women can help companies achieve their strategic goals through developing more independent women leaders who will be essential to shaping the future of the supply chain.

“We received over 300 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution, and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

“Katerina has demonstrated a rich dedication to the supply chain and the transportation industry throughout her career, and it’s no surprise that she has been recognized and included among some of the top female professionals in industry,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “Katerina’s efforts and advocacy for the industry in front of non-traditional finance audiences and fleet executives remains pertinent to the success of Fleet Advantage and our brand.”

Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award will appear in SDCE’s September issue.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under management and serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.